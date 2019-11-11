KYTC issues tips for motorist to prepare for winter driving

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - With wintry weather in Monday’s forecast, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet issued some tips to help drivers prepare for winter conditions.
KYTC encourages motorists to prepare for winter and remain safe by following these tips:
- Pay attention to weather advisories. Weather will impact your commute on some level.
- Travel only as necessary during major snow events. It’s better to be stuck at home than on the road.
- Maintain a safe distance from snowplows and other heavy highway equipment.
- Do not pass snowplows on the shoulder.
- Allow time for a slower commute.
- Winterize your vehicles.
- Stock vehicles with blankets, flashlight and an emergency supply kit.
- Know before you go. You can visit GoKy.ky.gov and download the free Waze app to check traffic conditions before you travel.
- Eliminate distractions while driving.
- Cooperate with the expectation of the Quick Clearance Law, which requires drivers to move vehicles to the shoulder in the event of a non-injury crash.
When snowstorms hit, KYTC says crews in affected counties are assigned 12-hour shifts to ploy and treat state roadways on a priority basis.
Priority A routes include routes that are most heavily traveled on such as interstates or roads to hospitals. Priority B and C routes include other important but less traveled state routes.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s snow and information website provides details and maps of those priority routes as well as helpful winter driving tips.
