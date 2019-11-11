Free Hadi Shrine Circus tickets for veterans

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Military families can receive complimentary circus ticker from Hadi Shriners on Veteran’s Day.
Shrine Circus Exchange tickets are available to the immediate family members of local military from all branches of the service who are on active duty, currently deployed or recently returned from overseas duty within the last six months.
Families can get those tickets on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Hadi Temple parking lot on Walnut Street in downtown Evansville.
Tickets can be used for your spouse and children, and any other family member currently living in the same household.
Recipients must show appropriate family military I.D. to quality.
