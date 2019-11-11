First taste of winter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A winter weather advisory continues for the Tri-State through midnight. An inch or more snow accumulation is possible, especially on grassy surfaces. Snow should begin across the Evansville metro area between 4 and 7pm. Elevated streets and bridges may become slick later tonight as temperatures plunge into the upper teens. Strong winds will force wind chills into the single digits by Tuesday morning. Mainly sunny and very cold with Tuesdays high of 28. Temps will warm a bit by the end of the week with highs in the middle 40s and lows in the middle 20s.