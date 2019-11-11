DeAndre Williams named MVC Newcomer of the Week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Scoring 26 points in his debut for the University of Evansville, sophomore DeAndre Williams was named the Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week on Monday.
Williams made a debut for the ages as the University of Evansville men’s basketball team faced Ball State in the season opener on Saturday. Williams recorded a game-high 26 points on 11-of-14 shooting. He was 3-for-4 from outside.
He also led all players with 9 rebounds while recording 3 assists and a pair of steals in 28 minutes of work. Williams’ effort was the best for an Evansville player in their program debut since December 1, 1986. That night, Marty Simmons scored 27 points versus Montana State. Interestingly enough, teammate Scott Haffner also made his debut that evening and scored 26.
“I am very proud and excited for his future as an Ace,” UE head coach Walter McCarty said. “Knowing him, I know he will continue to challenge himself to continue getting better. He loved making plays for his teammates, so it is awesome that he is recognized for the award. It is very fitting.”
Tomorrow, the Aces will be tanking on top-ranked Kentucky at 6 p.m. CT at Rupp Arena.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.