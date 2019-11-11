Car crashes into business on Evansville’s east side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One person was taken to the hospital after they crashed their car into an Evansville business.
It happened late Monday morning at the DXL Men’s Apparel store in the 100 block of N. Burkhardt on Evansville’s east side.
We’re told the driver was having a medical emergency before they crashed into parked cars and then into the building. There’s no word on that person’s condition.
A city representative who was on scene to inspect the building says there is some minor cosmetic damage on the outside of the store, but the building is still structurally sound.
