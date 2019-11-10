Sheriff’s Office: One person is dead after fatal collision in Hopkins County

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man has died following a fatal vehicle collision in Hopkins County.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at the intersection of Shakerag Road and Stagecoach Road around 3 p.m. Saturday.
They say a driver of a Ford F-150 was traveling southbound on Stagecoach Road when another driver, operating a Ford Taurus, was crossing the intersection of Stagecoach and Shakerag.
The sheriff’s office says the two vehicles collided.
The passenger of the Ford Taurus, 18-year-old Taelor Morse, was transported to Baptist Health where he later died.
The driver of the Ford Taurus was transported and later flown to St. Vincent.
The collision is still under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.