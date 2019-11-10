NCAA DII Midwest Cross Country Midwest Regionals at Angel Mounds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday was a big day out at Angel Mounds as collegiate runners from around the region converged for the NCAA Cross Country Midwest Regional.
Over 570 runners competing for 67 teams hit the historical course for the chance to lead their programs to the NCAA Division II Championships.
This isn’t the first time that Evansville has hosted big cross country events. Angel Mounts had the 2017 National Championship, the Midwest Regional this year, both the regional and national in 2020 and then will host the Division I Regional in 2021.
“This is an amazing course, a great venue for the athletes to run in, and a special experience for everyone involved, and it’s great for us as a community to continue to show that we know how to host high-level cross country meets and put on the best possible outing for all the athletes involved," said Eric Marvin, president of Evansville Sports Corporation.
USI men’s team finished third to clinch a spot in the DII National Championships while the USI women’s team finished sixth. They’ll wait to see if they get an at-large bid to nationals on Monday.
Kentucky Wesleyan’s men finished 27th and their women were 22nd.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.