Crews respond to house fire in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews responded to a house fire near Oak Hill and Saint George Road around 5:30 Saturday evening.
The fire caused part of Oak Hill to be shut down until it was put out.
Crews tell us they put the fire out in about 30 minutes. They believe the fire started in the home’s garage.
They say the home is more than likely a total loss.
Neighbors alerted the homeowner’s about the fire, and they were able to get out safely before firefighters arrived.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.