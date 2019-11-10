Alert Days for wintry weather Monday & Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert Monday and Tuesday for wintry weather, including snow and single-digit wind chills.
We will see increasing clouds tonight as temperatures fall through the 50s this evening and into the mid 40s by Monday morning. Temperatures may hold steady in the low to mid 40s for a while Monday morning but will fall into the 30s by Monday afternoon as a cold front swings through the Tri-State. The wind will also pick up on the backside of that front, causing our wind chills to dip into the 20s.
In addition to the colder air, that front will also bring us some precipitation. It will start out as scattered rain Monday morning but will change to wintry mix during the afternoon before turning to all snow Monday evening as our temperatures continue to drop.
Because our temperatures climbed well into the 60s today, the ground will still be relatively warm, and I doubt much of that snow will stick. However, a dusting to an inch of snow is possible, mainly on the grass and elevated surfaces. The main concern will be slick spots on the bridges and overpasses.
Any remaining snow will taper off to the east Monday night, and Tuesday will be sunny! However, as that colder air keeps flowing in from the north-northwest, temperatures will fall into the upper teens by Tuesday morning, and wind chills will likely dip into the single digits! Despite the sunshine, we will only make it into the upper 20s Tuesday afternoon with wind chills in the upper teens.
The rest of the week looks fairly quiet with dry weather and gradually warmer temperatures.
