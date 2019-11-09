Warmer Sunday, Alert Days for wintry mix and bitter cold Monday and Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert Monday and Tuesday as falling temperatures will cause rain to change over to wintry mix and snow during the day Monday. That will then be followed by bitter cold and single-digit wind chills Tuesday.
Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly with temperatures falling through the 40s this evening and bottoming out in the mid to upper 30s by Sunday morning.
Sunday will be mostly sunny and about 10° warmer than today with highs in the lower 60s thanks to winds out of the south-southwest pushing warmer air up into the Tri-State.
Clouds will start to move in Sunday evening as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Our temperatures will fall through the 50s that evening, and we will be sitting in the mid 40s by early Monday morning. That will be as warm as Monday ever gets.
As that cold front swings through the Tri-State, colder air will quickly start to filter in from the north-northwest, and our temperatures will drop throughout the day on Monday, reaching the low to mid 30s by the afternoon.
The passage of that cold front will also bring us some precipitation. It will start off as rain Monday morning but will change over to wintry mix and snow Monday afternoon and evening as our temperatures dip below freezing.
We may get some minor snow accumulation (less than an inch), and right now it looks like the best chance for accumulation will be to the south over western Kentucky. It is hard to tell with a system like this exactly when the change from rain to snow will happen or whether the ground will be cold enough for anything to stick when it does, but it is possible the Monday evening commute could be a little slick.
Any remaining snow or wintry mix will taper off to the east Monday night into early Tuesday morning, and Tuesday will be mostly sunny. However, that cold air will still be flowing in from the north. Temperatures will be sitting around 20° Tuesday morning, and the wind chill values will likely dip into the single digits. We will only make it into the upper 20s to around 30° Tuesday afternoon, and the wind chills may only make it into the upper teens.
