10th anniversary of the Four Freedoms Veterans Day Parade

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hundreds lined Franklin Street on Saturday to honor veterans in the Four Freedoms Veterans Day Parade.
More than sixty floats, fire trucks and World War II vehicles made their way down Franklin Street. Some carried veterans from World War II, Vietnam and the Korean War.
Garry Hisel, who has organized the parade since it started, says he does it every year so the veterans know how much they’re appreciated.
“I had a gentleman come up, and he put his arm around me and said ‘you don’t understand how important this is and without your efforts and what you’re doing I wouldn’t feel that the community and that this county even cared that I came back,'" said Hisel.
Garry says the parade will happen next year as long as enough participants sign up.
