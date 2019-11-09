Huge Christmas tree coming to Civic Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One of the biggest Christmas trees that Evansville has seen in years is coming to the Civic Center.
City leaders say this year’s tree is a 36 foot tall and 30 foot wide Norway Spruce. They’ll have to add extra lights just to cover it all.
The tree is expected to be cut down and delivered to the Civic Center next week.
The annual tree lighting is scheduled for Thursday, November 21, and will be on display through the end of the year.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.