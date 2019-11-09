Dispatch: Emergency crews responding to Judson St. after gunshots reported

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews are on the scene right now for a reported shooting.
According to Evansville Central Dispatch, police, AMR, and fire crews are in the 700 block of Judson Street after a report of multiple gunshots in the area.
Our 14 News reporter at the scene says one person was taken into custody by police. A photo from our reporter shows officers standing outside of the home on Judson with crime scene tape around the front yard.
Dispatch could not say if anyone was shot at this time, but did say AMR was called to the scene.
We will update this story with the latest information when possible.
