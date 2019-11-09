Castle Marching Knights gets big send-off for state

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Castle Marching Knights were sent-off in a true fashion Saturday morning with a state police escort to Indianapolis to compete in the state finals.
Several came out to support the band as they left. They completely lined the west side of the Warrick Wellness Trail with cars.
14 News spoke to a few proud moms Saturday morning before the band left for Lucas Oil Stadium.
“The band is so excited, this is our 29th time going up to Indy for state,” said Molly Adams. "The parents could not be more proud of the hard work that our kids have done this year.
“It’s really exciting that we travel as sort of a caravan, and we probably will have 300 to 400 of our fans in the stands today at Lucas Oil Stadium, so that’s really impressive," said Jennifer Johnson. "We compete against some of the best bands in the nation, so it’s really exciting for us.”
