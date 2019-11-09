Affidavit: Man arrested for child molesting after being found under girl’s bed

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 20-year-old Evansville man is in jail on child molestation charges after he was found hiding under the victim’s bed.
According to the affidavit, Khirrek Morris, 20, was arrested for two counts of Child Molesting - Child <14. The affidavit says the 13-year-old victim told officials during an interview at Holly’s House she and Morris had seen each other around town and talked through Snapchat before meeting up.
During three separate times, from August through October, the victim said she and Morris had sex at her house, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit says after the third time, the victim’s mother found Morris hiding underneath her daughter’s bed.
According to the affidavit, the victim’s father told detectives he was confronted outside of his business in late October by Morris. While talking with the father, Morris said he didn’t have sex with the 13-year-old girl, but his teenage cousin did.
Morris is now in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
