Young Owensboro girl’s wish comes true with trip to Disney World

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - When a western Kentucky family learned their daughter had a rare form of cancer, they say it was one of the worst fears. Now, 3-year-old Emma Hayden and her family are heading to Disney World thanks to Make-A-Wish.
Make a Wish Granters Cynthia Schadler and Brittany Stallings say granting this wish, like most others, takes about a year.
Emma was barely 2-years-old when medical professionals found her cancer. It was neuroblastoma, a very rare disease and in some cases deadly.
“We were just thankful because it was found out by accident," says Emma’s mother, Melody. "And most kids are far too gone.”
A childhood filled with complications, Emma’s parents tell us the separation for treatments was one of the toughest obstacles, but they are thankful for their supporters.
“Because they gave us hope when we didn’t have hope," says Melody. "Something about the word ‘hope.’ When everything is taken and it’s given back to you in the form of a wish is everything.”
Emma underwent a life-saving procedure last summer. Now her family tells 14 News doctors have given them a positive prognosis.
“I remember this morning when we were getting ready, it was crazy, it was hectic," Melody recalls. "I was like thank God it’s crazy; thank God it’s hectic. It means we’re alive. You’ve got to be thankful for every moment.”
This trip to Disney through Make-A-Wish is just icing on the cake. The Hayden family will be leaving for their trip in just a few weeks around Thanksgiving.
Last year, 150 Kentucky kids got their wishes granted through the program, but there are nearly 400 more on the waiting list right now.
