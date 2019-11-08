Wanted man on the loose after escaping from Vanderburgh Co. deputies

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies are looking for a wanted man in Vanderburgh County.
The sheriff’s office says deputies went a home Grandin Pointe neighborhood around 4:15 Friday morning to follow-up on an ongoing investigation involving Anthony Patrick Jones as a suspect of in an alleged assault.
The sheriff’s office says Jones tried to run out the back door of the home, but he quickly retreated went back inside when he confronted by the deputies outside.
Jones ended up grabbing a knife and hiding inside small bathroom, but deputies were able to find him and take him into custody after a struggle.
While Jones was being escorted to the patrol vehicle he broke free and sprinted away while still in handcuffs. The sheriff’s office says deputies tried to chase him, but quickly lost sight of him in the 6000 block of Maggie Valley Drive.
Authorities searched the area for Jones, but they weren’t able to find him.
The sheriff’s office says Jones is described as a 27-year-old white male, 5’08’’ and weighs about 150 pounds. He is bald with goatee style facial hair. He was last seen wearing a brown coat and camouflage pants.
If you see Jones or have information about him, call the sheriff’s office.
