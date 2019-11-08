Trockman reflects on historic 1st Ward win; excited for future

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s City Council will look much different come January with several new members who were elected on Tuesday, including community and disability activist Ben Trockman.
Sixty years have passed since Evansville’s 1st Ward elected a Democratic City Councilman. On Tuesday, that all changed.
“It was and still is honestly surreal. It’s been quite an experience, we’ve learned a lot,” said Ben Trockman.
Between now and the day he is sworn in, newly elected City Councilman Ben Trockman says he has a lot to learn.
“I need to do a lot of listening around the neighborhood," he said. “I don’t think that I am going to come in saying that I have a lot of plans. Because to me, it all depends on our neighbors and what they want.”
Trockman has dedicated much of his professional life to diversity and inclusion. After being paralyzed in a motocross accident, he has been an advocate for making sure those with disabilities are included in the corporate world.
“The skills that I bring, I hope, are listening and leadership," Trockman said. “Those are the things that I’ve learned from my mentors and from my family members. Listening when you need to and speaking up when you must.”
Although Trockman has always thought about serving as a public official, this will be new territory for him. He tells us he is a competitive person, and he’s ready for the journey.
“You ask challenges, I see opportunities. I think that our community is heading in a very good direction," he said. “I think that getting to know my new coworkers on city council will be an opportunity to figure out how we can learn and work collaboratively.”
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.