Tri-State shelters prepare for bitterly cold temps

“A white flag at the Evansville Rescue Mission occurs whenever the air temperature or the wind chill dips below 32 degrees," explained Tracy Gorman. Gorman serves as the Executive Director for the Evansville Rescue Mission. "We just relax our entrance requirements a little bit, try to get more people in off the street because the last thing we want is people on the streets when it’s cold outside, so we do our best to get them inside.”