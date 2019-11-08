Traffic Alert: Allow for extra time if you take the Twin Bridges

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There have been several back-ups on and near the Twin Bridges Friday.
Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation tell us the work north of bridges has been going on as normal.
Dispatchers in Vanderburgh County tell us they’ve had no crashes.
There was a stalled RV just south of northbound bridge Friday afternoon, but the back-ups have been happening before and after that.
Traffic seems to be slowing at the construction site, and is impacting both northbound and southbound drivers
