Touchdown Live IN sectional finals, KY playoffs

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - It’s time for playoff football all across the Tri-State.
In the Hoosier state, the sectional championships will be decided. Over in Kentucky, the first round of the playoffs gets underway.
We will be following 14 games in total throughout the night.
1) Bloomington South vs Castle - 6:30 p.m.
2) Memorial vs Central - 7 p.m.
3) Daviess County vs Henderson County - 7 p.m.
4) Southridge vs Heritage Hills - 6:30 p.m.
[Game Previews: Southridge Raiders -- Heritage Hills Patriots]
5) Madisonville North Hopkins vs Logan County - 7 p.m.
6) Apollo vs McCracken County - 7 p.m.
7) Hancock County vs McLean County - 7 p.m.
8) Mater Dei vs North Knox - 6:30 p.m.
9) Muhlenberg County vs Owensboro - 7 p.m.
10) Todd County Central vs Owensboro Catholic - 7 p.m.
11) Webster County vs Paducah Tilghman - 7 p.m.
12) West Washington vs Perry Central - 6:30 p.m.
13) Vincennes Lincoln vs Princeton - 6:30 p.m.
14) Union County vs Trigg County - 7 p.m.
Watch Touchdown Live at 10:35 p.m. with Bethany Miller and Aaron Hancock for the best highlights and top plays from the night on the 14 Sports app or the 14 News website.
