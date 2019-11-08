Touchdown Live Sectional Championship: Memorial vs Central

“Games like this when you get deep in the playoffs one team is gonna be huggin’ each other and their fans are storming the field and celebrating and the other team is crying and taking their pads off for the last time," says Bears Head Coach Sean Coultis. "So hopefully we’re the ones hugging and smiling, but I’ll be proud of our guys either way cause we’ve had a great year. They had a great week of practice we’ve lifted a bunch of weights and watched a bunch of film and we’ve done everything we can do to put ourselves in the best position to win and I’ll be proud of them no matter what and I know they’re gonna lay it on the line.”