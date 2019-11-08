Renovations underway at old Nabisco factory in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Renovations are underway at the old Nabisco Factory in downtown Evansville.
The building owner tells us that although it was built in 1895, much of the original features still remain.
Downtown Evansville’s Josh Armstrong tells us that this area has so much potential for residential development. He thinks this project could be a catalyst for many others like it in the future.
On the ground floor, a second Pangea location with a restaurant and a bakery. The top floors will house 23 apartment units ranging from one to two bedrooms.
This place is getting a modern facelift, but those involved in the project say they want to savor as much of the history as they can.
“You’re going to see the original exposed brick, we have the original timber framing of the ceiling... the ceilings are going to be left exposed," said Stephanie Richard, project manager. "So old-growth lumber, exposed brick, people are really going to be able to enjoy this original architectural features.”
The owners tell me there is still a lot to be done inside, but they plan on having these renovations completed by the end of next spring.
