New McLean County Judge-Executive takes office

MCLEAN CO., Ky (WFIE) - A new Judge-Executive is in office in McLean County. Curtis Dame took over the role on election day.
According to our numbers, Dame won with 56 percent of the vote and is a fifth-generation farmer.
“Even though I come from a farm background, I want to treat everyone the same, and with the same fairness," said Dame. "I think this office needs to do that, or at least it will for the three years I will do that.”
Over those next three years, he says he already has some things he’s looking to fix. He says his number one priority is McLean County’s budget constraints. He also says realistic economic development projects are another priority.
“I know that big projects and large projects don’t happen overnight," said Dame. "They take multiple years to accomplish. So what I start in this term, might take me or somebody else to finish.”
Judge-Executive Dame is ready to wipe the slate clean and start new. Dame assumed office on election night. He says he’s already started having meetings in his new role.
