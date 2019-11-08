Milder weekend, on alert for Arctic blast Monday-Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temps only reached the middle 30s on Friday afternoon, a near-record cold high temperature for this date. Somewhat milder air will flow into the Tri-State over the weekend as highs climb into the low to middle 50s. The Arctic blast arrives early next week. We are on alert for sub-freezing temps, single-digit wind chills and the potential for a wintry mix of precip on Monday and Tuesday. Temps will gradually climb back into the 30s and 40s by the end of next week.