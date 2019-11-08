Knights eyeing back-to-back 5-A Sectional titles

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Castle Knights punched their ticket to the big game after a wild semifinal victory last week.
Castle got off to a 14-0 deficit early on against Bloomington North before storming back to tie it at the end of regulation at 21. The Knights went on to win in overtime, 28-21, after an interception in the endzone.
The defending 5-A Sectional champs now host Bloomington South on Friday in Paradise. The Panthers took down the Knights 34-10 earlier this year in the season-opener.
“You know, I know they don’t like playing here," says Castle Head Coach Doug Hurt. "They made a trip in 2015 that they didn’t like and obviously it was good for us. They came back next year and got redemption so in the playoffs we’re 1-1 in recent years. It’s a long bus trip and I think we have a great home-field advantage. Certainly, we’ve had some ups and downs. We’ve had some great wins this year, had some tough losses, some inexplicable, I think the lack of consistency has been puzzling at times but I certainly think that would put us on the right track so we wanna win one more and keep going down the line.”
The Knights will try their hand at back-to-back Class 5-A Sectional titles when they host Bloomington South at John Lidy Field on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
