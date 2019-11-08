Knights eyeing back-to-back 5-A Sectional titles

“You know, I know they don’t like playing here," says Castle Head Coach Doug Hurt. "They made a trip in 2015 that they didn’t like and obviously it was good for us. They came back next year and got redemption so in the playoffs we’re 1-1 in recent years. It’s a long bus trip and I think we have a great home-field advantage. Certainly, we’ve had some ups and downs. We’ve had some great wins this year, had some tough losses, some inexplicable, I think the lack of consistency has been puzzling at times but I certainly think that would put us on the right track so we wanna win one more and keep going down the line.”