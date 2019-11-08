INDOT crews working on stoplights at Lloyd & Green River

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Evansville.
Right now, INDOT crews are doing some maintenance on the stoplights on Green River at the Lloyd Expressway. Traffic control crews are there, and the work is expected to take two to three hours.
The issue with the lights at Lloyd and Burkhardt is now fixed. INDOT crews were working on improving the visibility of the stoplights, and some wires shorted, causing it to become a four-way stop yesterday. The problem was fixed before rush hour Friday morning.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.