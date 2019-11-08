HPD: around 60 possible marijuana plants found inside home

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Police say officers possibly found around 60 marijuana plants inside of a home on November 1.
According to the Henderson Police Department, officers were called to the 700 block of Clay Street that day for a potential burglary at a vacant home.
The news release says the smell of marijuana and an open garage door was noticed by officers when they got to the home. When they went inside they saw a number of green leafy plants, which looked like marijuana in the drying stage.
After getting a search warrant, HPD says officers found around 60 suspected marijuana plants.
The news release does not say if anyone was arrested, but it does this is an ongoing investigation.
