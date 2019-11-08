Heritage Hills RB named Azzip Pizza Player of the Week

LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Heritage Hills running back Jacob Wetzel is the winner of the Azzip Pizza Touchdown Live Player of the Week.
The senior wins in his second nomination of the season with nearly 3,000 votes.
Wetzel notched 13 rushes for 114 yards and a touchdown in the 3-A sectional semifinal win plus 14 tackles on defense. But more importantly, Wetzel is credited with blocking Gibson Southern’s game-winning field goal.
“It went so fast, you’re sitting there and you realize if they make this then the game is over and you lose," says Wetzel. "Blocking the field goal it was almost like it was a dream. I just kinda went crazy, everybody was running around, jumping around hugging people, people you didn’t even know we’re coming up to hug you. So it definitely was an exciting feeling.”
Wetzel and the Patriots will look to keep their undefeated season alive with a Sectional title win against the Raiders on Friday. The 3-A Sectional Championship is set for a 6:30 p.m. CT kick off at The Jungle.
