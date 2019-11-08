Ground officially broken at UE’s German American Bank Field

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you drive down the Lloyd Expressway you may do a double-take. Charles H. Braun Stadium is almost unrecognizable on the University of Evansville campus as the renovations are well underway to transform the baseball diamond into German American Bank Field.
The project, first announced in July, has officially commenced to install a state-of-the-art astroturf field, padded walls throughout the stadium, an update to the dugout and bullpens and a new LED Scoreboard.
On Thursday, officials from both German American bank and UE were on hand to take part in the offical stadium groundbreaking.
“It’s great to see the dirt being moved, kinda seeing it come to light has been a lot of work in the making and for it to finally happen, everybody realizes it’s coming," said UE head baseball coach Wes Carroll.
“It’s so transformational for our department, it’s something that we’ve been working towards for so long," said UE Athletic Director Mark Spencer. "This really is just exciting to see that movement, it’s like Christmas come early for us.”
Spencer told 14 Sports the stadium renovations are set to be completed within 45-60 days depending on the weather.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.