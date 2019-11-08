Four Freedom Veterans Parade set for Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Four Freedom Veterans Parade is set for Saturday on West Franklin Street to honor our veterans.
More than 500 veterans and 100 restored military vehicles are expected to be in the parade.
This year’s grand marshalls are Allen Sanderson, who serves as an Evansville Wartime Museum Board Member after serving eight years in the army. And Basil Thompson who was a Royal Air Force cadet in England before he moved to Evansville where he worked for the Courier and Press for almost 40 years.
“Give the community an opportunity to come out and say ‘thank you’ to these people that have sacrificed not only when they served, but some of them are still sacrificing today with mental problems as well as health problems that were developed while they were serving in the military," said Garry Hisel, parade chairman.
Franklin Street from St. Joe to Wabash Avenue will be closed during the parade.
The parade is set to start at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
