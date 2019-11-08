Forest Park Rangers ramp up for Sunrise School Spirit

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Sunrise School Spirit is taking over Forest Park High School.
The Rangers, our season one champs, are ready to be the season 5 champs and help us reach our goal of 200,000 pounds of food for the Tri-State Food Bank. We are 25,548 pounds away from that goal!
The Rangers were our first ever winners, bringing in nearly 32,000. They made it a goal to beat that record, but they also are ready to soar to the top of the leaderboard. They’ve had all semester to collect the food!
These students have really come together for their community over the past few months.
Monday night, the community had to come together in a different way when they lost a student. Anderson Peters died from a medical condition while at wrestling practice. He was just 16 years old.
So, for Sunrise School Spirit, the Rangers want to keep Anderson’s legacy alive. They’ve collected a large amount of food and they are ready to donate it in Anderson’s honor:
