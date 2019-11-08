Evansville’s Christmas Tree lighting set for Nov. 21

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Evansville’s official Christmas tree will soon be Downtown.
Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will welcome the start of the holiday season with the lighting of the tree in front of the Civic Center on Thursday, November 21, at 5 p.m.
The North High School Varsity Choir, led by Choir Director Drew Gray, will perform and Mayor Winnecke will offer a few remarks before starting the countdown to turn on the Christmas tree lights. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Officials say Kenny Mesker has donated a 36-foot-tall, 30-foot-wide Norway Spruce for the City’s holiday display. They tell us it’s the largest tree they’ve had in quite some time, and they are getting more lights to make sure they can cover it.
SKANSKA has donated the crew and equipment to cut down the tree and transport it to the Civic Center.
The tree is expected to arrive Downtown Friday morning, November 15.
It will be decorated with approximately 25,000 lights donated by Advanced Network and Computer Services and topped with a lighted “e” signifying everyone is welcome.
The Christmas tree will remain on display in front of the Civic Center building through the holiday season and will be removed sometime after January 1, 2020.
2018 Evansville Christmas Tree Lighting:
