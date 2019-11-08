Evansville mother arrested, accused of seriously injuring her baby

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville mother is facing several charges after being accused of seriously hurting her baby.
Police say 23-year-old Monica Arnold called 911 on October 25, saying she had accidentally dropped her baby, and the child was having a seizure.
The affidavit states the baby was flown to Riley Children’s Hospital with a brain bleed, skull fracture and broken ribs.
Police say doctors at Riley Children’s Hospital told them the injuries couldn’t have happened from the fall. Police say doctors told them the injuries would be from a violent trauma like a high-speed crash or shaking.
According to the affidavit, someone on the scene had concerns about a previous incident. She told them that Arnold had called her on October 5 saying that she “had done something awful.” Police say Arnold told child protective services that she had shaken the baby because she was fussy and wouldn’t stop crying.
Arnold is facing several charges, including aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.
Police say doctors told them there could be long term effects from the baby’s injuries.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.