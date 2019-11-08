Career fair helping veterans in Spencer County

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Veterans are returning from service to be left without jobs. It’s a nationwide problem, and the Tri-State is no exception.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 300,000 veterans were unemployed across the U.S. in 2018, that’s why job fairs are important to educate the local veterans
Eight employers also attended the career fair, and veterans who attended were able to learn about the resources they qualify for.
“A lot of folks they work the job once they got out of the military, didn’t realize they had benefits because it’s not widely known," said Butch Meredith, County Veterans Service Officer.
Meredith is a veteran himself, but he now spends much of his time helping other veterans in need.
“I have over 1,600 veterans in Spencer County, and I’m only servicing about 300, and so I’m trying to reach out to the rest and let them know they’ve earned these benefits," he said.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2018, 54 percent of unemployed veterans were aged 25 to 54 while 40 percent were 55 and over.
It’s a problem career fairs look to solve.
“They don’t know how to deal with why they feel the way they do or they’re angry about everything or the least little thing sets them off," Meredith said. “So these are things this trauma effect has a toll on their loved ones, their family members.”
