Bright But Cold

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A sharp cold front scoured out the clouds and rain. Temps nose-diving this morning into the lower 20’s with wind chills sinking into the teens. Brighter today but cold as high temps only reach the upper 30’s. Skies remain clear tonight with lows retesting the lower 20’s.
This weekend, southwest winds will bring warmer air but temps will remain below normal. Sunshine will be featured this weekend with high temps in the upper 40’s Saturday and warming into the upper 50’s Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.