Authorities: around $3k worth of crystal meth found after traffic stop

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A woman is in jail after an investigation into drug trafficking.
Police say they pulled 35-year old Rashenna Trail over on South Green Street on Thursday. Detectives with the Pennyrile Drug Task Force say they found about $3,000 worth of Crystal Meth, a drug ledger and digital scales.
According to investigators, they have been monitoring Trail’s activity and travel between Caldwell, Union, and Henderson Counties of suspected drug activity.
She is facing drug trafficking charges and is due in court next week.
