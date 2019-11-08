Authorities: around $3k worth of crystal meth found after traffic stop

Authorities: around $3k worth of crystal meth found after traffic stop
Police say they pulled 35-year old Rashenna Trail over on South Green Street on Thursday (Source: WFIE)
By Jared Goffinet | November 8, 2019 at 3:50 PM CST - Updated November 8 at 3:50 PM

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A woman is in jail after an investigation into drug trafficking.

Police say they pulled 35-year old Rashenna Trail over on South Green Street on Thursday. Detectives with the Pennyrile Drug Task Force say they found about $3,000 worth of Crystal Meth, a drug ledger and digital scales.

According to investigators, they have been monitoring Trail’s activity and travel between Caldwell, Union, and Henderson Counties of suspected drug activity.

Police say they pulled 35-year old Rashenna Trail over on South Green Street on Thursday
Police say they pulled 35-year old Rashenna Trail over on South Green Street on Thursday (Source: WFIE)

She is facing drug trafficking charges and is due in court next week.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.