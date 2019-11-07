USI Board of Trustees approve $48m renovation, expansion project

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The USI Board of Trustees just approved a $48 million project.
This resolution will allow for planning to begin renovating and expanding the Health Professions building on campus. Officials say more classrooms will be added to the first and second floors.
The Health Center and Counseling Center will be moved to the Recreation, Fitness and Wellness Center. Those will also be expanded as part of the project.
Much of the funding will also go towards upgrading the technology used by the Nursing and Health Programs.
Earlier this year, USI completed an $8 million renovation of the third floor, but this new renovation project will complete a full upgrade to the facility.
The university says they hope to fund some of this project with private dollars.
They are also looking for an extra $3 million to go towards these renovations which could bring the project’s total to $51 million.
