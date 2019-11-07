Tigers to face Alices in 3A Sectional final

“Our kids never lost sight of it throughout the year even though things haven’t really gone our way for the most part of the season,” said Head Coach Jared Maners. “We’ve just never given up. We made sure that we built really good relationships with these kids to make sure that they believe, believe in us and we believe in them as well. Now that it’s in front of them, they’re playing at an extremely high level and they’re practicing really hard and I think they’re gonna be in really good shape Friday if they bring the same energy that they have the last couple of weeks.”