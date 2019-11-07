Tigers to face Alices in 3A Sectional final

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Over in the IHSAA Class 3A bracket, the odds were stacked against the Princeton Tigers throughout the season to make a Sectional Championship game, but the Tigers didn’t listen.
Despite a six-game losing streak during the regular season and injuries to key players, Princeton rattled off wins against Owen Valley and Edgewood in the Sectional tournament to punch the teams’ ticket to the 3A title game, for only the 3rd time in program history.
“Our kids never lost sight of it throughout the year even though things haven’t really gone our way for the most part of the season,” said Head Coach Jared Maners. “We’ve just never given up. We made sure that we built really good relationships with these kids to make sure that they believe, believe in us and we believe in them as well. Now that it’s in front of them, they’re playing at an extremely high level and they’re practicing really hard and I think they’re gonna be in really good shape Friday if they bring the same energy that they have the last couple of weeks.”
Princeton (3-8) is set to host Vincennes Lincoln (7-4) this Friday night in the 3A Sectional Championship game.
Kickoff at Tiger Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.
