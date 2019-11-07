Sunny, but cold through the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Most of the Tri-State picked up between a half inch and inch of rainfall on Thursday. Skies will clear and temps will plunge into the middle 20s by Friday morning. Sunny and cold Friday afternoon with highs in the lower 40s. The weekend will be sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s. Another shot of Arctic air arrives for the start of next week. Highs will only rise into the 30s and lows will dip into the teens by Tuesday morning. Not as cold by the middle and end of next week.