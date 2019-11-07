Perry Co. Winter Shelter helping those in need

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Just last year, six to seven churches were helping out with the Perry County Winter Shelter, but this year only two were able to continue the tradition.
People in need have a warm place to sleep at First Baptist on Fridays and Catholic Charities on Saturdays and Sundays.
Shelter Director Dan Hopkins tells us they have cots for all abilities, towels, and hot food for anyone who needs it. But their hope is to be able to help those in need as many nights as possible.
“I get lots of calls from people, who either know someone who doesn’t know where they’re going to stay or from a person, who says ‘I’m not sure where I’m going to be staying’ and I would love to tell them come tonight,” explains Hopkins.
Without the extra space, church volunteers tell us the shelter can only help on weekends.
