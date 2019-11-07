Organizers announce plans for North Main Christmas Parade

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville is gearing up for the annual Christmas on North Main Parade on November 24.
In a press conference Thursday, parade organizers shared what’s in store for this year’s event.
They tell us Santa’s Workshop will be bigger and better this year, including arts and crafts, a hot coco bar, and a visit from Santa.
They also revealed this year’s parade theme.
“The Christmas parade will highlight costume character look-a-likes from Toy Story 4, Star Wars, and Disney fairy tales. Remember these are look-a-likes, but they have a lot of character,” said Parade Director Gail Knight.
The parade starts at 2:30 p.m. at the Civic Center. It will head down 9th Street to Main Street, and up North Main.
Organizers tell us it’s past the deadline for parade applications, but some are still being accepted on a limited basis.
Visitors will also get a sneak peek at Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights that will open Thanksgiving night.
