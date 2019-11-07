Officer cleared of wrong doing in man’s death resigns from EPD

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One of the officers involved in the incident with Edward Snukis has resigned.
According to the Evansville Police Merit Commission Agenda for Monday, Trevor Koontz’s resignation is effective November 7.
He was with the department for a little more than nine months.
Police say 55-year-old Edward Snukis, of Pennsylvania, died during an incident with officers on September 13.
They say Officers Matthew Taylor and Trevor Koontz were called to the area of Congress and Indiana Streets shortly before 8 p.m. because a man wouldn’t leave the area of a business.
Police say Snukis was not cooperative and punched an officer in the face.
They say a stun gun was used, but it had little effect.
Officers say he ran down Congress Avenue before he was caught and placed into handcuffs.
During the incident, police say an officer used a closed fist to hit Snukis because he was grabbing his leg.
They say Snukis became unresponsive, and CPR was started until medics arrived.
Also according to the Evansville Police Merit Commission agenda, another officer, who was not involved in the incident, but was sworn in the same day as Koontz, has also resigned.
