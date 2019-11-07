New mayor working to revive the city of Cannelton

CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - Earlier this summer the historic district of Cannelton landed on the Indiana Landmarks top 10 most endangered list.
The city now has a new mayor and he says he wants to save it.
“Some of them are very historical, the brick building styles, but there’s been a neglect in the wooden style buildings that has deteriorated,” said Mayor-elect Ralph Terry.
Mayor-elect Terry plans to form a committee to help tackle this issue. He says he knows the town has potential.
One of the buildings he is looking forward to working on is the 30-acre building the Can-Clay
He said it would be great to get multiple businesses in the building or to turn it into housing also mentioned possibly making it into housing as they did with the old cotton mill.
The east side of Cannelton is also a place Terry says could see new development, adding that he is currently looking for developers.
“I want to welcome anyone to come in and take a look at what we have,” said Terry.
The mayor-elect says he may not be able to accomplish everything in his four years, but he sure is going to try.
