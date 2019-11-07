2 men arrested after deputies search N. St. Joe Ave. home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two men are in jail on drug dealing charges.
Sheriff’s deputies say they searched a home on North Saint Joseph Avenue on Tuesday.
According to deputies, they found numerous baggies of marijuana in the home, vape cartridges, which tested positive for marijuana, scales, guns, and more than $1,000 in the home.
40-year old Frayman Marx and 44-year old George Marx are both facing drug dealing charges and maintaining a common nuisance.
Frayman is also facing a child neglect charge.
