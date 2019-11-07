$35k in grants awarded to 2 Evansville organizations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A couple of nice size grants handed out on Wednesday should make a real difference in the community.
The Women’s Fund of Vanderburgh County awarded $35,000 in grants to Aurora and the Ozanam Family Shelter.
Ozanam will use its money to fund case management for families dealing with homelessness. Aurora will replace worn-out vehicles crucial to delivering services to its clients.
“These vehicles really are our lifeblood and they connect not just Aurora to our clients, but our clients to all of the agencies and services that exist in the community,” explains Executive Director of Aurora Tim Weir.
Since the inception of the Women’s Fund of Vanderburgh County in 2007, the group has awarded more than $900,000 in grants.
