Former Gibson Co. man charged in man’s death in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Ak. (WFIE) - Police in Anchorage, Alaska, say they have charged a solder in connection to his roommate’s death.
The shooting happened Tuesday night, and 22-year-old Samuel Fair was initially charged with assault and reckless endangerment.
Police say the roommate, 20-year-old Caleb Rockafield died Wednesday, and now the charge has been changed to manslaughter.
They say Fair was handling a gun when it discharged.
Anchorage television station KTVA reports Fair told police it was an accident.
KTVA was there for Fair’s court appearance, and they’re working on sharing that video with us.
Former classmates tell us Fair is graduate of Gibson Southern High School.
He was stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.