Family of man killed after police action shooting speak with 14 News

“I don’t think Terry grabbed a hammer and I don’t think the hammer was even his,” Norrington states. “A partner who worked with Terry said Terry used two hammers every day. And he described them. One was fiberglass red claw hammer with black handle and cast iron head. The other a natural wooden handle with stainless head. They said Terry used those every day. And he worked with him every day and worked with him for eight years. He knows it. That’s not even Terry’s hammer. There’s only a picture. Why wasn’t it under Terry’s stomach, in his hand, or by his body. It’s laying over in the grass."