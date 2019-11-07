Evansville road closed for repairs to water main

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Evansville.
EWSU says both lanes of N. Red Bank Rd. are closed in the 2000 block for repairs to a water main. Local traffic is allowed to the point of the leak.
The leak is in the same area where another main break caused a boil advisory for much of the city’s west side in October.
EWSU says repairs should be finished later in the day on Thursday.
A boil advisory has not been issued, but we’ll keep you updated.
