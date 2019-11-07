Cold and breezy conditions to follow morning rain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are starting the day with scattered rain and temperatures in the upper 40s, but that is as warm as today is ever going to get. That rain will taper off to the east-southeast as we go through the day, ending completely by about 2 p.m. However, as that rain moves out, cold and breezy conditions will move in behind it. That will cause our temperatures to fall back into the upper 30s and low 40s by this afternoon, and the winds out of the north at around 10 to 14 mph will make it feel like the low to mid 30s.