Cold and breezy conditions to follow morning rain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are starting the day with scattered rain and temperatures in the upper 40s, but that is as warm as today is ever going to get. That rain will taper off to the east-southeast as we go through the day, ending completely by about 2 p.m. However, as that rain moves out, cold and breezy conditions will move in behind it. That will cause our temperatures to fall back into the upper 30s and low 40s by this afternoon, and the winds out of the north at around 10 to 14 mph will make it feel like the low to mid 30s.
Overnight, the winds won’t be as strong, but our temperatures will keep dropping under clear skies. By Friday morning, our temperatures will be in the lower 20s with wind chill values in the mid teens.
We have lots of sunshine on tap Friday, but our temperatures will only make it to around 40°, and some folks may not make it out of the upper 30s. Low temperatures will be in the lower 20s again Friday night into Saturday morning.
As we head into the weekend, our winds will shift and bring warmer air up from the southwest. Both Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will top out around 50° Saturday and with highs in the upper 50s Sunday.
An arctic front will move into our region Monday and usher in some sharply colder air, so though our high temperature will be in the upper 30s to near 40°, it will likely occur in the morning with temperatures falling to around the freezing point by the afternoon and bottoming out around 20° by Tuesday morning.
It is possible we could see rain during the day on Monday changing over to snow that night. It is still too early to talk exact timing or totals, but significant snow accumulation is not expected at this time.
Our skies will clear on Tuesday, but that colder air will really take hold, and we will probably only make it to around 30° that day with low temperatures dipping into the teens Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.